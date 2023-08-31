Wärtsilä LNG Fuel Gas Supply Systems to be the choice for CMA CGM Vessels

CMA CGM TEU container vessel CMA CGM Louvre © CMA CGM

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the LNG Fuel Gas Supply (FGSS) systems for four new 23k TEU container vessels being built for France based operator CMA CGM at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in China. This latest order, which was booked as order intake by Wärtsilä in Q2, 2023, represents a continuation of Wärtsilä’s supply of fuel gas supply systems to CMA CGM vessels. During the past six years, Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply 30 of the company’s newbuild vessels with FGSS systems.

Wärtsilä’s full scope of supply includes the system engineering, a dedicated material package, the boil-off gas compressor (BOGC) skid delivery, as well as the supervision, commissioning, and testing of the FGS systems.

“Our relationship with both the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard and CMA CGM has been strong, and this repeat order endorses the value of that relationship. Our dedicated engineering ensures that all specific operational and classification society requirements are met, and that the system functions reliably and efficiently under all conditions,” commented Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in early 2024. The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in Q4 2025, and the remaining two vessels during the second half of 2026.

