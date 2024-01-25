Wärtsilä Agreement Supports Carnival Corporation’s Decarbonization Goals

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä and Carnival Corporation & plc have signed a one-year extension to the Performance based agreement that has been in place since 2017. The agreement, which was due to expire in March 2029, will now be valid until March 2030. It covers the maintenance, technical support, optimisation and fuel saving solutions for 57 cruise ships within the global Carnival Corporation fleet. The contract was signed in October 2023.

By optimising the performance and efficiency of the ships’ Wärtsilä engines, fuel consumption is reduced, which in turn lowers greenhouse gas emission levels. The programme is considered a key element within Carnival Corporation’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions along its fleet operations.

“In extending our agreement with Wärtsilä, we are emphasising our commitment to reducing our environmental impact as we pursue net zero emissions by 2050,” says Riccardo Cordara, AVP Fleet Asset Management at Carnival Corporation. “The partnership and collaboration with Wärtsilä are extremely important to us, and we appreciate the ongoing support they are able to provide.”

“We are pleased to continue and strengthen our long-term partnership with Carnival Corporation via this agreement extension. Wärtsilä can leverage on its vast experience, its in-house expertise, and its innovative approach to maintenance support to optimise performance and efficiency. The result benefits not only cruise operations, but the environment as a whole,” says Andy Dickinson, Director PBL at Wärtsilä.

In addition to scheduled and unscheduled spare parts, the Wärtsilä agreement includes technical advisory for major overhauls, technical audits, crew training, equipment monitoring, technical support, and an industry-first tailored fuel savings programme.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises and Seabourn.