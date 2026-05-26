Wallem Group Reports Progress Across its ESG Priorities

[By: Wallem Group]

A new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report from Wallem Group, a leading maritime services provider, highlights how broadening staff wellness initiatives underpin commitments to safe and sustainable practices across the Group’s ship management, ship agency and crewing businesses.

The leading ship manager’s 2025 ESG report shows Wallem enacted 30,480 hours of wellness onboard training for its seafarers alongside 40 senior management vessel visits, during a year when it once again achieved a 96% crew retention rate.

New initiatives included a collaboration with the international SOS company MedSea to deliver a series of mental and physical wellbeing webinars dedicated to supporting the holistic wellbeing of seafarers on board and on leave.

The initiative adds to Wallem’s broader wellbeing framework, which includes Wellness at Sea, Wellness Champions onboard and ashore, Dignity at Sea, SeaVoice, family support programmes, and a strong focus on diversity, inclusion, and gender equality.

The report also provides data showing the steps Wallem is taking to reinforce its position as a leading global maritime partner in line with IMO 2030 and 2050 targets for CO2 emissions reduction, as well as EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime requirements.

Within Wallem’s managed fleet, voyage performance and fuel efficiency is now being measured in real time data across 95% of vessels, while 28% of ships can run on alternative fuels. Nearly 10,000 hours of training has been given on operating the digital platforms that can transform vessel efficiency, including cyber security, the report also discloses.

Wallem gave seafarers 5,733 hours of corporate governance and safety training while at sea to ensure best practices, and to minimise the risk of pollution and environmental impacts by meeting or exceeding regulatory compliance. The efforts reflect the IMO’s World Maritime Day theme for 2026 and 2027 of putting policy into practice in order to power maritime excellence.

“Wallem recognises that healthy, motivated, and supported crew and onshore staff remain the cornerstone of safety and operational excellence,” said John Rowley, CEO, Wallem Group.

“We remain dedicated to fostering a safe, respectful, and supportive environment, both at sea and ashore, with ESG policies that provide transparent, responsible practices for our stakeholders and are critical for the long-term success of our clients.”

Click here to download the full ESG report.