Wallem Group ESG Report Shows Growing Commitment to Sustainable Practices

[By: Wallem Group]

Wallem Group, a leading global maritime partner, has released its Environmental, Social and Governance (EGS) report, reinforcing its commitment to safe, sustainable and responsible practices across its ship management, ship agency and crewing businesses.

In reaffirming its role as a trusted global partner delivering industry-leading services, the report stresses Wallem’s mission to support safe and smart operations at a critical moment for its clients and the wider maritime stakeholders. The Group’s comprehensive strategy for ESG excellence is also encapsulated in a people-oriented approach that prioritises the needs of seafarers.

The new report emphasises how compliance with international, national and local requirements to reduce CO2 emissions demands continuous updating of policies and procedures to ensure best practice.

In underscoring its commitment to compliance with the IMO 2030 and 2050 targets for CO2 emissions reduction, Wallem underlines the necessity of regular crew training to support ship owners in implementing sustainable technologies.

Figures included in the latest report show how the implementation of ship-specific solutions and plans offer tangible evidence that policies to reduce emissions and enhance ESG are working in practice.

Wallem also emphasises its commitment to continual improvement in the prevention of pollution and meeting or exceeding relevant regulations or requirements.

The report also highlights the Group’s dedication to staff well-being. Crew working on all Wallem vessels have access to a network of Mental Health Champions on board. Wallem also enforces anti-discriminatory practices throughout the company to ensure that high levels of diversity and gender equality goals are attained.

“Wallem Group has taken onboard the increasing importance of ESG practices across the maritime industry and this report shows both the progress we have made and the work we continue to do to demonstrate our commitment to transparent, responsible practices for our stakeholders,” said John Rowley, CEO, Wallem Group.

“We continue to work in partnership with our clients towards a safer and more sustainable maritime future, where crew well-being and decarbonisation is firmly at the heart of our business success,” he added.

Click here to download the full ESG report.