Wallem Group Appoints Luis Benito as Group Business Development & Marketing

[By: Wallem Group]

Wallem Group, a leading ship management company, has announced the appointment of Luis Benito as its new Group Business Development & Marketing Director, effective 19 August 2024. Luis will report directly to John Rowley, Wallem Group CEO.

In his new role, Luis will be responsible for driving sustainable profitable revenue growth across the Group. He will work closely with Wallem’s Ship Management, SeaSafe, Ship Agency, and Commercial Services businesses to deliver innovation, product management, marketing, and sales strategies. Wallem’s business development, marketing, brand, and communications teams will report directly to Luis.

Luis has held several roles during his three decades at Lloyd’s Register, including Business Development Manager and General Manager in Korea, Marine Marketing Director, Innovation and Co-creation Director and most recently, Customer Success Executive Partner in Japan, where he managed key Tokyo-based maritime customers.

On Luis’s appointment, John Rowley, CEO, Wallem Group, said, "I am delighted to welcome Luis to Wallem Group to take up this key new role. Luis’s experience at Lloyds Register, his passion for innovation and service excellence, and the relationships he has built with key shipbuilders, shipowners, ship managers and related industry stakeholders, make him an ideal choice to drive the ongoing growth agenda at Wallem."

Luis said, "I am excited to join Wallem, a heritage maritime brand, to build and drive business growth through Wallem’s client proposition and engagement."