Wärtsilä to Support HZS & ABS to Develop IMO2050 CII-Ready LNG Carrier

Wärtsilä’s integrated systems and solutions will be an integral part of the future-proof LNG Carrier design. © Wärtsilä

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä will collaborate with ABS and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (HZS) to develop a flexible, future-proof, and modular LNG Carrier (LNGC) vessel concept. The pioneering design approach for the Multi-Fuel Electric vessel is intended to deliver immediate CO2 savings, and to be ready for the adoption of future decarbonisation technologies to support the marine industry’s ambitions towards zero-emission shipping.

Wärtsilä’s Integrated Systems and Solutions experts are working alongside specialists from ABS Global Simulation Center and Global Sustainability Center in Singapore, Houston and Athens and HZS’ R&D and LNGC design team in Shanghai to evaluate the vessel’s performance against the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) up to at least 2050. This involves the use of advanced multi-physics modelling and simulation, and the application of various decarbonisation technologies and solutions to the vessel’s design and operational modes.

The LNGC will be highly flexible and the entire vessel design will be optimised around a compact, electrified, integrated, and efficient propulsion power solution that will lead to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions immediately. The design will also be ready to efficiently integrate new technologies in the future in order to stay ahead of the requirements of CII.

“The evolving demands of the CII mean vessels will need to be ready to continuously adapt to improve their rating and remain viable for the duration of their operational life. Advanced multi-physics modelling and simulation techniques enable the development of a vessel with a strong CII profile at launch that is also equipped to take advantage of future decarbonization technologies as they mature,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology. “ABS is a leader in the application of multi-physics modelling and simulation at sea, and we are excited about the potential of this technology to drive shipping’s decarbonization ambitions and meet IMO 2050 objectives.”

“We are very glad to closely work together with Wärtsilä and ABS to develop the new generation of LNG carriers offering a low-carbon footprint and low OPEX cost,” said Mr. Song Wei, R&D Deputy Director of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. “This state-of-the-art hybrid solution will be developed to power the future LNG carrier, enabling dual-fuel engines to run always at their best efficiency and providing flexible power supply modes to adapt to various load demands.”

“Ship owners are currently faced with unprecedented challenges and uncertainties as they attempt to plan for their fleets to meet the IMO’s CII trajectory of -70% by 2050. What is certain is that this planning must start now in order to safeguard a future-proof newbuild vessel design. By optimising the vessel design around a compact, electrified and hybridised propulsion system, remarkably high efficiency will be maintained across a broad range of vessel speeds and power nodes - making it highly suitable to accommodate all needed vessel speed and voyage optimisations in the future,” says Stefan Nysjö, Vice President, Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Nysjö continues: “The modular and hybrid smart propulsion system also provides the correct foundation for the introduction of new and potentially highly intermittent low carbon energy sources and propulsion energy saving devices, both in the newbuild phase and also later as potential retrofit solutions. We are honoured that ABS and Hudong-Zhonghua have invited us to contribute to the development of this new LNGC design that will leverage on ABS’ long experience in LNGC development and simulation expertise as well as Hudong-Zhonghua´s rich design and construction experience of large LNGCs.”

