Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo Handling System for Four Gas Carriers at DSME

Wärtsilä Cargo Handling System © Wärtsilä Corporation

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its advanced Cargo Handling System for four new 91,000 cbm capacity Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessels being built for the Norway-based fleet owner Avance Gas. The ships are under construction at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in South Korea. The orders with Wärtsilä were placed by DSME in April and May 2021.

“Wärtsilä is the world’s largest supplier of complete cargo handling systems for gas carriers, and there is a good reason for us holding that position. We have the technology and we have the in-house competences that ensure that each customer gets the exact system needed for his specific needs,” explained Hans Jakob Buvarp, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is expected to be delivered to the yard in May 2022. Wärtsilä has previously delivered similar systems for an earlier series of Avance Gas vessels.

