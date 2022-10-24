Wärtsilä to Provide electrical package for German Research Vessel

Meteor Research Vessel @Fr. Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG

[By: Wartsila]

The technology group Wärtsilä will provide and integrate the electrical system package for a new German research vessel. The Meteor IV project has been contracted by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research, and the ship will be constructed by the Meyer-Fassmer-Special Shipbuilding Division consortium. The Wärtsilä order was included in its order book in September 2022.

Wärtsilä will be involved throughout the entire duration of the project. This will include detailed design work during the engineering phase, and will continue with all the appropriate installation and connection requirements at the manufacturing shipyards in northern Germany. Wärtsilä will also take responsibility for commissioning of its scope of supply, as well as the entire cabling system.

“With Wärtsilä, we have a strong and competent systems partner at our side. Wärtsilä SAM Electronics is already supporting us with its extensive know-how in the construction of two 50-metre test and survey vessels for the German Navy. We are, therefore, happy to continue this good cooperation for this highly complex research vessel,” says Harald Fassmer, Managing Partner of the Fassmer shipyard.

“We are delighted that Wärtsilä has been selected as the trusted partner for this challenging project. We are happy to contribute our depth of experience in the construction of research vessels and are confident that, together with the expertise of Fassmer and Meyer, we will make this project a success,” says Harald Baumgarten, Managing Director of Wärtsilä SAM Electronics.

Wärtsilä’s scope of systems and services for the 125-metre long vessel comprises the design integration of all the electrical systems. The company will also provide the switchboards, the electrical distribution and drive systems, generators, as well as the entire lighting system and special systems for energy supply. The vessel will be outfitted with a truly integrated Navigation and Automation system – NACOS Platinum. Furthermore, Wärtsilä will deliver the bridge consoles and solid state radar technology.

When delivered, the Meteor IV will carry out international and inter-disciplinary missions, focusing on climate and environmental research in the Atlantic waters.

Wärtsilä SAM Electronics operates out of Hamburg, Germany. The company is a leading electrical system integrator, specializing in navy and special vessels as well as large yachts. For decades, Wärtsilä SAM has been closely involved in the construction, outfitting, and servicing of German research vessels.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.