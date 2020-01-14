Wärtsilä LNG Solution Chosen for Four Short-Sea Cargo Vessels

Four short-sea cargo vessels being built for Wijnne & Barends will feature LNG propulsion and storage systems provided by Wärtsilä. Image copyright: Wijnne & Barends. 01-13-2020

Four new next-generation short-sea cargo vessels being built at the WuHu Shipyard in China will feature LNG propulsion and storage systems provided by the technology group Wärtsilä. The ships have been ordered by Wijnne & Barends Chartering based in the Netherlands, an affiliate of the Dutch Spliethoff Group. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in December.

The ships will be among the first-ever of their type to be powered by LNG fuel. Because of space restrictions on short-sea cargo ships, Wärtsilä developed a customised solution in close cooperation with the naval architect and the owners that allows the Wärtsilä LNGPac storage and supply system to be installed below deck without compromising the cargo hold space. Furthermore, the propulsion efficiency will be optimised as a result of Wärtsilä’s Opti Design capabilities that tailors the propeller and HP nozzle to specifically align with the vessel’s hull. These integrated technologies will be supported via Wärtsilä’s Data Collection Unit (WDCU) with iCloud based services and remote monitoring to optimise operability, fuel economy, and periodic maintenance.

“Our recognised leadership in LNG technologies is again shown with this order. Wärtsilä’s expertise in delivering fully integrated systems, and our emphasis on partnering with customers and other stakeholders to develop the optimal solution can lead to state-of-the-art vessels, as is we have here,” says Luuk Hijlkema, Account Manager, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

“We are very pleased to have these next-generation sustainable vessels. Minimising our environmental footprint has long been a focal point for us, and the reduction of emissions is a fundamental part of this. The new vessels running on LNG fit well into our continuous drive for greener operations,” comments Ad Toonen, Technical Director, Wijnne & Barends.

The four ships will each have a Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel main engine, a Wärtsilä gearbox, a Wärtsilä controlled pitch propeller (CPP) with HP nozzle, and a Wärtsilä LNGPac system. The equipment will be delivered to the yard during Q4 2020, and the first vessel is expected to be delivered during autumn 2021.

The 5800 DWT Lo-Lo (lift-on, lift-off) vessels will operate in the Baltic and North Seas and will be Finnish/Swedish Ice Class 1A classified. Six previously ordered vessels for Wijnne & Barends, which are already under construction, are also being fitted with Wärtsilä main engines and CPP propellers.

