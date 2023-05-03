Wärtsilä Joins Veracity by DNV to Streamline Anglo-Eastern’s Reporting

Wärtsilä will send real-time operational data with customer consent to Veracity, where it is quality assured and made ready for DNV's verification services, making emissions compliance reporting more efficient for the partners’ common customers.

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä and DNV’s industry cloud platform Veracity have entered a partnership, creating secure and seamless connectivity between Wärtsilä’s Fleet Optimisation Solution (FOS) and Veracity. With the integration, Wärtsilä will send real-time operational data with customer consent to Veracity, where it is quality assured and made ready for DNV's verification services, making emissions compliance reporting more efficient for the partners’ common customers.

Wärtsilä has, since 2019, partnered with global ship management company Anglo-Eastern to digitalise its fleet operations. More than 500 vessels in Anglo-Eastern’s fleet have been fitted with Wärtsilä’s Fleet Optimisation Solution, a decision-support software platform for voyage planning, charter-party compliance, fuel efficiency, and fleet performance management. Many of the Anglo-Eastern vessels use DNV as their appointed verifier to get accreditation for regulatory emissions reporting.

With the digital connection to DNV’s Veracity in place, Anglo-Eastern’s Fleet Performance Centre can now make the reporting processes towards their principal owners more streamlined.

“Wärtsilä has invested heavily in new digitally enabled strategies, and by partnering with them, we gain capabilities that assist us and our shipowner clients to be the leaders in digitalisation, safety, and sustainability. The agreement between Wärtsilä and Veracity by DNV further extends the benefits derived from our cooperation,” says Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern.

“Today’s shipping industry is increasingly in need of emissions data that can be trusted and securely used across the value chain. Veracity by DNV supports this trend by making it easier for industry players to enrich, verify and gain consented access to emissions data, making companies more efficient and future-proof. We are delighted to partner with Wärtsilä to make the service available to major fleet operators, such as Anglo-Eastern,” says Mikkel Skou, Managing Director of DNV Veracity.

“Through the partnership with Veracity by DNV, we are able to help Anglo-Eastern and other major fleet managers and owners take a step closer to achieving end to end optimization by streamlining and improving the efficiency of their operations,” says Ben Chng, Global Director of Sales for Wärtsilä Voyage Services. “We now have a truly seamless data link from vessels reporting to the shore offices of FOS users. In addition, they can now utilise Wärtsilä’s CII offering to collect, report, and analyse their environmental performance. This agreement strengthens our commitment to supporting the decarbonisation of shipping.”

Wärtsilä’s FOS solution provides a unique infrastructure that includes Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) connectivity, cloud computing power, machine learning and big data analytics, as well as mobile applications both on board and ashore.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.