Wärtsilä Drives Decarbonization with Re-powering of Inland Vessel

[By Wartsila]

The technology group Wärtsilä will carry out the most complete re-powering project ever carried out on an inland waterway vessel. The project scope will retrofit the ‘Herkules V’, a pusher vessel owned by Hidrovias do Brasil, to achieve notably increased efficiency, reduced emissions, and lower operating costs. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in the first quarter 2022.

The full scope of Wärtsilä’s contract includes three Wärtsilä 20 engines, three Wärtsilä fixed pitch propellers, three gearboxes, and propulsion controls. It is estimated that the conversion will result in significant annual fuel savings, based on 5000 operating hours, as well as related cost savings in parts, services, and oil lubrication consumption. Additional fuel savings will be derived from the installation of new, efficient, fixed pitch propellers.

"Hidrovias do Brasil is committed to being a company that promotes efficiency, innovation, and sustainability. The Herkules V re-powering project will support this commitment by reducing the environmental impact, while enhancing the efficiency and safety of our operations. We always look for partners that share our ambitions for cleaner and more efficient ways of working, and Wärtsilä is that kind of company,” says Ricardo Brandalise, Head of Maintenance Brazil & Paraguay

“Wärtsilä has taken a leading position in guiding shipping towards a decarbonised future, and this project supports that goal. We are working with Hidrovias to further improve their sustainability. We have had an existing Optimised Maintenance agreement with Hidrovias since 2017 covering 30 Wärtsilä engines and this current delivery will be added to the agreement,” says Luis Grotz, Project Sales Manager, Americas at Wärtsilä.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in December 2022, and the project is expected to be completed by February 2023.

Wärtsilä has a long-standing business relationship with Hidrovias do Brasil, which includes providing the engines for two vessels currently under construction. When delivered, this will bring the total number of Wärtsilä 20 engines on Hidrovias inland waterway pushers to 39.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.