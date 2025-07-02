Singapore Charges Two from Hafnia Nile with Causing Fatal Tanker Collision



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has filed charges related to the fatal 2024 incident involving the Hafnia Nile and the tanker Ceres I. The two individuals, one from India and one from Sri Lanka, who were the navigational officer and lookout aboard the Hafnia Nile, are being charged under the Merchant Shipping Act and could face jail time if convicted.

The Hafnia Nile (69,999 dwt) was laden and traveling along the shipping channel off Singapore when it hit the shadow tanker Ceres I, which was reported to be empty and at anchor. It took place about 35 miles northeast of Pedra Branca. The Hafnia vessel was severely damaged, and an ensuing fire engulfed both vessels. The crew of the Hafnia vessel was evacuated, but one crewmember aboard the shadow tanker was killed and another was severely injured.

At the time, there was a lot of attention on the shadow fleet tanker, which was registered in São Tomé and Príncipe. Malaysian authorities accused the vessel of attempting to leave but later recanted, saying they believed the vessel was drifting while attempting to stop the fires. They arrested the tanker and brought it back to port.

The Hafnia Nile was registered in Singapore and the MPA led the investigation. According to the filing in State Court, they are alleging the vessel failed to maintain a proper watch and situational awareness leading to the collision on July 19, 2024.

A Sri Lankan national, Wickramage Viraj Amila Shavinda Perera, age 40, was the officer of the watch that morning aboard the Hafnia Nile. He is being accused of failing to maintain situational awareness and making a full situational appraisal of the risks to navigation. He is also charged with failing to ensure a proper watch was maintained.

An Indian national, Soosai Anthony Vainer, age 35, was on watch on the bridge. The charges allege that he observed the Hafnia Nile was “approaching close” to the Ceres I but failed to alert the officer. According to the reports, he allegedly steered the Hafnia Nile without being directed to do so by the officer of the watch. He is also charged with failing to keep a proper lookout.

Hafnia confirmed to The Maritime Executive that two of its seafarers appeared before the courts in Singapore for their involvement in the collision, saying they were advised by their own lawyers with Hafnia’s support.

“Hafnia and the crew aboard the Hafnia Nile co-operated fully with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and all other authorities during their investigations into the incident, and we respect the workings and findings of the legal process,” the company said. However, it will not be commenting further, noting that the court proceedings and investigation conclusions are still ongoing.

The Hafnia Nile, built in 2017, was salvaged and unloaded but remains out of service. It appears to have been renamed Hafnia Shannon. Ceres I was later released, and its last AIS signal showed it off Nigeria. It appears to be continuing as a shadow fleet tanker with Equasis listing its current flag as unknown.

After the charges were entered in the Singapore court, hearings were scheduled for the two cases on July 23 for the lookout and July 30 for the navigation officer. If convicted, they could each face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to approximately $39,000 each.

