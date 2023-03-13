Wärtsilä Agreement with National Petroleum Construction Company

Wärtsilä Signs Agreement with National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC)

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year Optimised Maintenance Agreement with National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a National Marine Dredging Group (NMDC Group) subsidiary. The agreement covers seven vessels in the NPCC fleet and is designed to maximize operational uptime. It will also provide flexibility in maintenance scheduling, easing chartering arrangements while providing long-term cost predictability. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in December 2022.

Based in the United Arab Emirates, NPCC is a major Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor to the offshore oil, gas, and petrochemical industries and is a well-established customer for Wärtsilä.

The scope of the agreement includes Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning and 24/7 remote operational support, including Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight service. Expert Insight provides predictive maintenance support by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics with Wärtsilä’s in-house expertise to identify anomalous behavior in a ship’s machinery. By identifying potential failures and delivering early indication of equipment deterioration, specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres can remotely provide proactive recommendations for preventing issues from occurring.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group said, “NMDC Group and its subsidiaries are always keen to strengthen our operations by working with reputable partners and key industry players. This new agreement is yet another important step towards ensuring we are well-equipped to deliver diverse EPC projects that meet our customers’ objectives.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC said, “Increasing availability and reducing operational risks is a priority for our company, and this agreement with Wärtsilä will help us maximize our fleet’s potential. We appreciate the support and professionalism of Wärtsilä and look forward to working together to enhance our fleet and ensure our ability to continue executing specialized EPC projects worldwide.”

“This agreement is a renewal to a five-year agreement we have had for five of the ships, and we are proud to extend this agreement and add two more ships to the scope. This new Optimised Maintenance agreement is tailored to meet the specific needs of NPCC and targets to deliver services and solutions that improve availability and optimize the efficiency of the vessels – thus reducing carbon footprint,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director of Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

www.Wärtsilä.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.