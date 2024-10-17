VPS Announces New Partnership with Metcore International Pte Ltd.

[By: VPS]

VPS is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Metcore International Pte Ltd. This collaboration integrates the strengths of each organisation in the physical bunker surveying and advanced assessment of MFM systems. The aim, to further enhance the accuracy and reliability of quantification in bunkering. This partnership signifies a commitment to advance industry standards and ensure the efficiency and integrity of bunker fuel supply operations globally.

The introduction of Mass Flow Meters (MFM) has revolutionized how bunker fuel is now supplied to vessels. Since its successful implementation in Singapore in 2017, numerous international bunker ports have recognized the benefits of MFM in enhancing the transparency and ensuring the integrity of bunker quantity measurements. However, it's essential to acknowledge that MFM is a physical device and does not independently guarantee compliance with bunker quantity standards. To consistently deliver accurate results over time, it is crucial to implement and adhere to robust MFM standards- the primary standards being the Singapore Standard SS 648: 2019 Code of Practice for Bunker Mass Flow Metering (recently revised and launched at SIBCON 2024) and the ISO 22192:2012 Bunkering of marine fuel using the Coriolis mass flow (MFM) system. The MFM also offers the important opportunity to digitize the bunker supply chain, to further streamline this exceedingly manual process and in turn strengthen the transparency of bunker deliveries via MFM. However, this will also require checks & balances as the bunker industry prepares for this digitization transition.

Darrick Pang, Managing Director of Metcore International Pte Ltd, in highlighting the importance of this partnership to advance bunkering technology, said, “While MFM systems have gained global traction in bunker applications over the past decade, success hinges on more than just deploying the device. Taking the right approach in using the MFM system is crucial for ensuring compliance with safety standards, achieving operational efficiency and maintaining transparency and trust in measurement integrity”.

Andrew Morton, Managing Director of Asia, Middle East & Africa, VPS said, “VPS is excited to start this partnership with Metcore, who is best in class for their understanding of Mass Flow Meters. Through our partnership, we will integrate physical and digital surveying to provide a new service to our customers, the first of its kind to the maritime industry”.