Voyager Worldwide Enhances Fleet Insight with Tracking & Alerts

Voyager Worldwide, the maritime navigation specialist, today introduced an upgrade to its Voyager Fleet Insight web software to make it easier than ever to monitor voyage status. The simplest and easiest to use Voyager Fleet Insight version yet, it features a host of enhancements to simplify and streamline core ship management tasks, including improved voyage tracking features and new alerts, the ability to manage office technical libraries and a refreshed map interface.

The new Alerts function notifies marine superintendents and other team members to significant operational changes, with options to set alerts when vessels deviate from planned routes, unexpectedly change course, stop moving or lose AIS signal. Regular position updates can also be requested at user-defined intervals to help monitor voyages and validate Noon Report information.

For shipping companies looking for better visibility of live and previous voyages, Voyager Fleet Insight’s vessel tracking module has been enhanced to give users a more detailed view of vessel routing, including departure and arrival ports (including berths) and times, distance travelled and stationary periods.

In addition, a new Office Technical Library management feature in the Voyager Fleet Insight Compliance module now lets shipping companies manage their office libraries in the same way as vessel libraries to help ensure shore-based teams have the latest information they need. The Voyager Fleet Insight base map has also been updated to provide a better background view on which to display vessel movements.

“We work hard to collect and share the data our customer needs and provide our Voyager users a continually improving experience,” said Dominique Law, product manager at Voyager Worldwide. “Voyager Fleet Insight has empowered thousands of marine superintendents around the world by providing unmatched levels of navigation purchasing and compliance transparency to help them drive down their overall cost of operations. This latest version of Voyager Fleet Insight, featuring more detailed voyage information and tracking alerts, gives our users more of the insight they need to make more informed, faster operational decisions and enjoy the best possible experience.”



