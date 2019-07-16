Veson Nautical Launches New IMO2020 Compliance Tools

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-16 21:46:33

Veson Nautical, the leading provider of maritime software and services, today announced new features designed to help users navigate the IMO 2020 Sulphur cap regulations set to take effect January 1, 2020. Upon release, the new features will become a standard part of the Veslink IMOS Platform, Veson’s market-leading cloud solution for commercial marine freight and fleet management.

“As 2020 draws ever closer, we understand that compliance with the new regulations is an issue of increasing urgency for nearly every organization in the market,” commented John Veson, CEO of Veson Nautical. “The Veslink IMOS Platform is perfectly suited to address the data visibility and voyage planning components of the regulation, and we are excited to roll out new functionality that will provide such critical value to our user base.”

The IMO 2020 regulations are designed to reduce marine sector emissions in international waters by 80% starting Jan 1, 2020. As more fuel grades enter the market and the shipping industry prepares for change, users need the ability to efficiently manage and track fuel consumption; understand scrubber allowance regulations based on geographic position; and gain visibility into bunker inventory, costs, and scrubber utilization.

Veson’s solution was designed with significant input from Veson’s client base and will build upon existing ECA Zone consumption and tracking functionality, which has been a core part of the Veslink IMOS Platform since 2010.

“We are pleased with the straightforward yet comprehensive nature of the solution we are developing,” noted Per Ostman, Veson Nautical’s Director of Product. “We started engaging with clients as far back as last year, and have built consensus in the community through surveys, site visits, and roundtable sessions, including at our ONCOURSE user conference. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the market around grade availability, zone restrictions, and pricing – our goal is to offer a standardized approach that provides stability to our clients and allows for future flexibility.”

Veson’s IMO 2020 solution is scheduled for release by the end of August 2019; the company will showcase its full functionality and provide additional context around the regulations at an informational webinar on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Learn more and register for the webinar at https://veson.com/imo2020.

