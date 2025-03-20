Venterra UXO Team Highlights Safety Risk Amid Paris WW2 Bomb Incident

[By: Venterra Group]

The discovery last week of a World War II bomb near Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station, which caused significant disruptions to rail services including Eurostar, highlights the persistent dangers of unexploded ordinance (UXO) not only on land but critically beneath our seas. Venterra's UXO team, with its industry-leading technical expertise and vast data resources, highlights the essential role of UXO mitigation in the rapidly expanding offshore wind industry.

The Paris incident is a stark reminder of the hidden legacy of past conflicts. However, the scale of UXO risks offshore is equally daunting. An estimated 500,000 items, equating to 100,000 tonnes of UXO, lie on the seabed surrounding Great Britain alone. For the offshore wind sector, these hidden dangers present significant challenges that could disrupt surveying operations, cause costly delays, damage equipment and threaten the life & safety of those operating offshore.

"While land-based UXO incidents are concerning, they pale in comparison to the sheer volume of unexploded ordnance in our seas," said Richard Pike, Director of Venterra Geoscience. "Our dedicated UXO team, comprising former military specialists with decades of experience, provides critical advisory services to many of the largest offshore wind projects around the globe. From site assessments and geophysical surveys to meticulous cable route planning, we ensure safety and efficiency by reducing UXO risks to As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP) levels."

A cornerstone of Venterra's approach is its proprietary database, The Vault 2.0. Developed over the last 15 years, this invaluable tool represents a multimillion-pound investment in UXO data collation. It contains thousands of primary historical sources, including mine maps from both World Wars, ship logs, handwritten air raid reports, and bespoke UXO desktop studies. These

resources have been painstakingly gathered by Venterra's dedicated team of UXO data archivists and military historians, who continuously seek new information from national and local archives, libraries, armed forces, and museums worldwide.

"Our commitment to data quality and investment in The Vault 2.0 gives us a unique edge," added Keith Higgins Venterra UXO advisor. "It enables our team to offer clients unparalleled and up-to-date insights, helping them make not only informed but quicker decisions that keep their projects on track and their teams safe."

As the offshore wind industry pushes forward with ambitious development goals, Venterra Geoscience continues to lead the way in UXO risk management, delivering safe and sustainable outcomes for renewable energy projects worldwide.

For more information about Venterra Geoscience and its UXO risk management services, please visit www.venterra-group.com.