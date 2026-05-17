Vane Brothers Announces Retirement Of Captain Rick Iuliucci

[By: Vane Brothers]

Vane Brothers, a premier Jones Act marine transportation provider, has announced two important developments impacting the company’s operational organization. Captain Rick Iuliucci, Vice President of Operations, is retiring effective July 1, and in a related move, the company is promoting three dynamic maritime professionals into key leadership positions that guarantee continued operational effectiveness.

An official Change of Command takes place on June 1. At that time, Brendan MacGillivray assumes the role of Vane Brothers’ Chief Operating Officer at the head of a team that includes Captain Brian Rau in the new position of Vice President, Operations–East, and John Shkor as Vice President, Regulatory Compliance and Health, Safety, Security, and the Environment (HSSE). Together, MacGillivray, Rau and Shkor have more than 70 years of combined industry experience and will ensure a seamless transition as Captain Iuliucci begins this next chapter.

Captain Iuliucci has been a mainstay of the U.S. tugboat and barge industry for 47 years, the last 19 with Vane Brothers. Since 2018 when he became Vice President of Operations, the company has expanded to the West Coast and Great Lakes region, added more than two dozen vessels, and achieved full Subchapter M compliance across the entire tugboat fleet. Within the industry, he has been a respected leader at the regional and national levels. This includes serving as Chairman of the Board for the American Waterways Operators (AWO), helping to advance industry advocacy and collaboration.

“Captain Iuliucci has made an enormous impact on the tugboat and barge industry over five decades of maritime service,” says Vane Brothers President C. Duff Hughes. “His success has been rooted in a tireless work ethic, a thorough understanding of the industry’s essential role in the nation’s economy, a positive spirit, and—above all—a genuine concern for the safety and well-being of mariners. It is with immense gratitude that I wish Captain Iuliucci every happiness as he transitions into retirement.”

According to Captain Iuliucci: “When I first started in the maritime industry 47 years ago, I never imagined how much this career would shape my life. What began as a job became a calling—one built on responsibility, teamwork, and respect for the sea. Over the years, I’ve witnessed tremendous change in our industry, but one thing has remained the same: the dedication of the people who make it work. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside professionals who took pride in doing things the right way—safely, reliably, and with integrity. Any success I’ve had was never mine alone. It belonged to the crews, colleagues, and leaders who trusted me, challenged me, and supported me along the way. I’m grateful for those lessons, those friendships, and the shared commitment to excellence. As I step away, I do so with pride, gratitude, and confidence in the future of this industry. The maritime world is in good hands. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey—it’s been an honor.”

With Captain Iuliucci’s departure comes an exciting opportunity for Vane Brothers to draw upon tremendous talent cultivated within the organization. “We have a deep bench of highly skilled and experienced maritime professionals at the ready to provide peak service continuity for our industry partners,” says Hughes.

Vane Brothers’ new COO, Brendan MacGillivray, joined the company in 2011 after beginning his maritime career as a licensed mariner in the 1990’s and later managing a tug and barge operation headquartered in Rhode Island. He initially served Vane Brothers as a New York-based Port Captain before moving into the role of Sales & Marketing Manager. His demonstrated success in developing and maintaining critical customer relationships preceded his promotion to Vice President of Chartering & Scheduling in 2020.

“Within the Vane Brothers organization we have several highly regarded and incredibly experienced experts in their fields who are fully prepared to step right into senior positions with the company,” says MacGillivray. “This allows us to continue providing the excellent services our customers have come to expect and to maintain our reputation as the premier marine transportation provider in the U.S. Our dedicated team of skilled and respected professionals will build on Rick’s legacy and lead Vane Brothers forward for years to come.”

Brian Rau, Vice President, Operations–East, is a 1999 graduate of SUNY Maritime College who sailed on wire boats and ATB’s until 2007. After transitioning ashore to manage operations for another tug and barge company, he joined Vane Brothers in 2013, serving as a Vessel Supervisor, a Port Captain, and most recently General Manager of the company’s New York operations.

John Shkor, Vice President, Regulatory Compliance and HSSE, has worked in the maritime industry for two decades. He came to Vane Brothers in 2009, gaining both Deck and Engine Room experience before shifting shore-side in 2012 to become a Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Officer. He was promoted to HSE Regional Manager in 2019 and then departmental manager two years later.