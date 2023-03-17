Value Maritime New Office in Singapore

Value Maritime (VM), the emission-reducing tech entrepreneurs for ships, has recently opened an office in Singapore to be closer to clients and grow its operations in the important and expanding Asia Pacific shipping market.

The new office is based in the Central Business District (CBD), the bustling heart of the shipping business in Singapore. Milou van der Ven will represent Value Maritime from its office in Singapore as the Area Manager for Asia.

Value Maritime invented the Filtree System - a prefabricated gas cleaning system for ships that filters sulfur and 99% of particulate matter and includes a Carbon Capture Module that captures CO2 onboard. Going from strength to strength, they have been significantly building their client base with European and Asian shipping companies since 2018.

Yvette van der Sommen, Director Asia Pacific - Value Maritime, says: “Having our feet firmly on the ground in Singapore, a global hub for sustainable shipping and decarbonisation, means we can be even closer to our growing client base in Asia. Excitingly, we will also expand our local network, further business development opportunities, develop our CO2 infrastructure and usage options and provide a full circle offering to the Asia Pacific market.”

Some of Value Maritime’s clients with operations in Asia include tanker owners Ardmore Shipping, Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and container shipping company X-Press feeders.

The Filtree System, suitable for both existing and new vessels, is based on a unique technology that filters sulphur and ultra-fine particles from the exhaust gases and purifies wash water. In addition, a patented CO2 capture and storage module is integrated into the system. The CO2 can be offloaded and re-used in greenhouses to grow crops or make alternative fuels resulting in a 100% circular solution.



www.valuemaritime.com

Value Maritime’s vision is to dramatically decrease the environmental footprint of shipping and significantly contribute to improving the overall sustainability of the maritime industry. Since 2017, its technology has been helping shipowners and operators to increase their competitiveness by achieving valuable emission reductions and financial savings. Value Maritime - a fast-growing and innovative company that is sustainable by nature with a team that is dedicated to making an impact.



