Valmet Modernizes Turbine Automation at Ennatuurlijk Helmond Power Plant

[By: Valmet]

Valmet has received an order to deliver a comprehensive replacement of plant DCS and turbine control systems at the Ennatuurlijk’s combined cycle power plant (CCPP) in Helmond, the Netherlands. The modernization project will enhance the plant’s operational efficiency, reliability, and safety, while ensuring stable combined heat and power (CHP) production. The project also supports the company’s long-term commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.

“Valmet proved to be able and willing to create a tailor-made solution that covered all our needs. They invested significant time to co-develop the project with us, and we trusted their expertise and references in turbine and power plant controls based on past deliveries. The professionalism of the Valmet team during on-site audits and follow-up meetings further reinforced our confidence in their capabilities,” says David Berghuis, Senior Asset Manager, Ennatuurlijk.

"We are proud to support Ennatuurlijk with this important modernization project. This delivery reflects Valmet’s broad expertise and extensive experience in mission-critical turbine automation and advanced control systems. It helps the customer optimize plant performance, enhance system reliability, and improve overall operational efficiency. Projects like this demonstrate Valmet’s commitment to providing innovative turnkey solutions that meet the changing needs and support the lifecycle requirements of our customers," says Johan Musch Solution Manager, Automation Solutions business area, Valmet.

The Helmond combined cycle power plant (40 MW) is undergoing modernization to improve efficiency and sustainability. The older gas turbine unit has been decommissioned, and the newer GE LM2500 DLE gas turbine is being modernized to ensure it meets future operational and environmental requirements. Using combined heat and power (CHP) technology, the plant supplies both electricity and district heating, strengthening the local energy supply and contributing to the Netherlands’ transition to cleaner energy.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery will be taken over by the customer in October 2026.

Delivery’s technical information

Several obsolete third-party systems will be replaced with a single Valmet Distributed Control System. Turnkey delivery includes the full modernization of the plant’s turbine control, protection, and safety systems for both steam and gas turbines. It features Valmet DNA Steam Turbine Automation, Valmet DNA Gas Turbine Automation, and protection, with all safety systems based on HIMA technology. The scope also covers HRSG and BOP controls, along with monitoring systems for gas turbine combustion and performance, emissions (CEMS), and equipment diagnostics.