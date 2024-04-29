V.Group Opens Office in Oman

[By: V.Group]

V.Group (V.), the global ship management and marine services company, has opened an office in Oman as it expands its presence in the Middle East. Located in Muscat, the office will primarily focus on crew management. It will also allow V. to offer technical and crew services to customers in the region.

V. will support customers – including Asyad Shipping, a subsidiary of Oman’s Asyad Group – with their strategic Omanisation plans through the recruitment of Omani seafarers. The move is a clear indication of V.’s commitment to the Middle Eastern market and adds to its growing portfolio of offices in the region, which includes two offices in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.

An official launch event to celebrate the office opening was held on 24th April at Muscat’s JW Marriott Hotel. It was attended by members of V.’s executive team as well as local dignitaries.

René Kofod-Olsen, CEO of V., said of the new office: “Oman continues to have a growing influence on the global shipping industry and this move is in direct response. We are always looking for opportunities to expand into new markets and are pleased to now have a base in this vibrant, dynamic country. We are also proud to be strengthening our partnership with Asyad Shipping, widely recognised as one of the region’s most influential shipping companies.”