Unity Ship Management Adopts BASSnet SaaS to Streamline Operatio

[By: BASS]

BASS Software is proud to announce a new contract with Unity Ship Management (‘USM’) for the full suite of BASSnet SaaS solutions, covering 21 vessels and office operations. This major customer signing for 2025 reinforces BASS’s momentum as a leading provider of end-to-end maritime ERP cloud solutions for fleets of all sizes.

USM, which manages the technical and operational needs of a large fleet, had faced limitations with a previous system in meeting operational goals. Seeking a mature, reliable and future-ready partner, they chose BASSnet as a fully integrated cloud platform to unify vessel and shore operations.

The contract includes BASSnet’s Financials, Human Resource Management, Maintenance and Procurement modules, along with the complete HSEQ suite powered by the brand new and advanced BASSnet Web 3.0 browser-based software. USM also purchased BASSnet’s Web Portal app to support mobile functionality.

Proven and advanced SaaS system for large fleets

BASSnet was adopted following a rigorous vetting process. Key factors included its proven track record across small, medium and large fleets; its risk-free and structured implementation approach; and flexibility and scalability of the BASSnet SaaS cloud platform to streamline operations.

“BASSnet stood out as proven and mature software leading the way in maritime technology,” says Stanislav Tritakov, Technical Director at Unity Ship Management. “We needed a reliable end-to-end system to eliminate inefficiencies and deliver real operational value. BASS’s long-standing experience, intuitive and scalable SaaS platform—and dedication to working hand in hand with their user base—made BASSnet the clear choice. Importantly, BASS had the capability to roll out the system efficiently across our large fleet.”

Reliable partnership for ship management excellence

“We’re honoured to welcome Unity Ship Management to the BASSnet community,” says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director of BASS Software. “Their selection of our complete SaaS suite and advanced BASSnet Web 3.0 solution speaks to the strength of our future-ready technology, and expertise in delivering a smooth, low-risk implementation. With BASSnet, USM will benefit from fleet-wide visibility and control, seamless workflows, and improved efficiency.”

The system will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase covering BASSnet Procurement, Maintenance, and Financials—including PMS data migration for the full fleet—has now gone live. The second phase will follow with HR Management and the latest BASSnet Web 3.0.1 suite.

This partnership marks a powerful step forward in USM’s digital strategy to expand their fleet and grow their business operations. It also underlines BASS’s commitment to deliver reliable and modern cloud ERP solutions that empower ship owners and managers worldwide to streamline maritime operations.