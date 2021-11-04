United Seaman's Service to Present Annual AOTOS Dinner and Dance

Previous AOTOS honorees

The Admiral of the Ocean Sea Award is the most prestigious award given in the transportation and maritime industry. Since 1970, the AOTOS has been the standard for maritime excellence. Presented annually by the United Seamen’s Service, this unprecedented industry event recognizes those within the shipping industry who have made significant contributions to American shipping and to American and international seafarers.

This year’s celebration will honor:

David Heindel , Secretary-Treasurer, Seafarers International Union of North America, AFL-CIO

, Secretary-Treasurer, Seafarers International Union of North America, AFL-CIO Kathy Metcalf , President and CEO, Chamber of Shipping America

, President and CEO, Chamber of Shipping America William Woodhour, President and CEO, Maersk Line, Limited

with a Special AOTOS to Anthony Naccarato

The event will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, New York.

Contact the United Seaman's Service for ticket and table prices.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.