UKHO Invites you to the ADMIRALITY Blue Data Conference

By The Maritime Executive 01-12-2021 10:50:04

The UK Hydrographic Office will host its virtual ADMIRALTY Blue Data Conference, “Addressing the big marine questions,” on Tuesday 26 January 2021 from 10AM (GMT).

The conference will tackle some of the defining questions for our ocean industries and the marine environment, and explore the transformative power of blue data as described by leading experts in ocean science, marine data and the blue economy.

The series of panel discussions and talks will cover a broad range of topics, including how shipping’s digital and data transformation is redefining the future of navigation; the blue economy and its potential to change millions of lives; and the sustainable management of our ocean resources.

Join the UKHO and experts across marine industries for this virtual conference by registering for free here.

