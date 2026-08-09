UK P&I Club Appoints Ms. Jeong-Sook Kim as Senior Underwriting Director

[By UK P&I Club]

The UK P&I Club has announced the appointment of Ms. Jeong-Sook Kim as Senior Underwriting Director, with initial responsibility for the Korean market. Based in the Clubs London office, Ms. Kim will work closely with William Beveridge, Chief Underwriting Officer, and the wider Asia-Pacific leadership team. In her role, she will help shape and deliver the Club’s underwriting strategy while strengthening its presence, reputation and Membership base in the Korean market.

Ms. Kim joined the Club on 4th August. An Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute and a qualified lawyer, Ms. Kim brings more than 30 years of experience spanning broking, underwriting and legal practice across Asia, including Korea, Japan and Vietnam. She has expertise in P&I and FD&D insurance, longstanding relationships with Members and brokers, and a proven track record of developing and servicing business across both the Korean and wider Asian markets.

Having held senior positions within the P&I market and most recently worked with Campbell Johnston Clark’s specialist shipping team as Senior Associate, Ms. Kim offers a distinctive combination of market expertise, commercial judgement and legal insight. Her broad experience will further enhance the Club’s ability to support Members and brokers.

William Beveridge, Chief Underwriting Officer, UK P&I Club, said: “The UK P&I Club is delighted to welcome Ms. Jeong-Sook Kim as Senior Underwriting Director. Her appointment reflects our long-term commitment to the Korean market and underlines the strategic importance of Korea within the UK Club's Asia-Pacific growth plans. Her experience across both the Korean and international shipping markets, coupled with the strong relationships she has built throughout her career, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence in the region and particularly Korea.”