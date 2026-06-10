UK Hydrographic Office New Next-Gen ADMIRALTY Digital Sailing Directions
[By: UK Hydrographic Office]
The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has launched ADMIRALTY Digital Sailing Directions (ADSD),
The launch of ADSD marks a significant milestone in the UKHO’s ongoing efforts to develop next-generation digital
Trusted Sailing Directions, new features
ADSD delivers the same authoritative and compliant ADMIRALTY Sailing Directions
Enhance situational awareness: An integrated geo-display enables users to view navigational features and routeing information in a geographical context, alongside high-quality images of coastal views and navigational aids. This bridges the gap between reading a description and visualising the environment, improving
Increase passage planning efficiency: With powerful search and bookmarking functions, navigators can instantly
Simplify route planning: The inclusion of indicative routes within the geo-display enables more dynamic passage planning, simplifying access to key routeing information.
Intuitive by design ADSD has been developed in close consultation with navigating officers from around the world, including testing across a diverse range of vessel types and navigational scenarios. In a survey of more than 50 mariners who used ADSD:
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88% of users said ADSD was intuitive and easy to use
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91% of users agreed ADSD’s geo-display made sailing directions easier to understand
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88% of users said ADSD saved them time in passage planning
George Huish, Product Manager at the UKHO, said: “With the launch of ADSD, we are making it quicker and easier for mariners to find the Sailing Directions they need to create safe, effective and compliant passage plans. As a visual, searchable tool, ADSD delivers significant ease-of-use benefits, making critical navigational and routeing information more accessible and helping mariners to enhance their situational awareness.”
Jason Scholey, Head of Products and Services at the UKHO, said: “ADSD represents a major step towards the future of ADMIRALTY Digital Publications. By launching
With this launch, the UKHO will be making the 38 most popular volumes of ADMIRALTY Sailing Directions available in the ADSD format. These initial volumes cover major shipping routes including 27 of the world’s top 30 ports, with a particular focus on the primary trade corridor linking Northern Europe to East Asia. This includes continuous coverage from the UK and North Sea, through the Mediterranean and Suez Canal or via the Cape of Good Hope, across the Indian Ocean, and onward through Southeast Asia to China and Japan.
This continually expanding coverage ensures mariners navigating the world’s busiest trade routes and major ports have access to authoritative, up-to-date information across the majority of their voyage. The remaining 38
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.