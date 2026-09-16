U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Joins AAPA Annual Convention

[By AAPA]

In just two weeks, port leaders from across the country will gather in New Orleans for AAPA’s Annual Convention & Expo, and some of the most important conversations will focus on the federal decisions shaping the future of America’s ports. Attendees will hear directly from senior federal leaders on the policies, funding priorities, and infrastructure challenges affecting port projects right now, including a timely keynote discussion on dredging, navigation infrastructure, and how ports can work more effectively with federal partners to move critical projects forward.

Keynote Panel You Won’t Want to Miss

Dredging at the Speed of Commerce: Federal Alignment and Port Infrastructure Delivery

As America’s seaports race to accommodate larger vessels, bolster supply chain resilience, and strengthen economic security, efficient channel maintenance and capital dredging have never been more critical. This session brings together port executives and senior federal leadership to examine how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is prioritizing navigation assets. Panelists will explore ongoing administration initiatives aimed at streamlining environmental reviews and project delivery, maximizing Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund investments, leveraging federal-local financing partnerships, and addressing dredge fleet capacity. Attendees will gain actionable insights into navigating regulatory timelines, aligning local port master plans with USACE Civil Works work plans, and ensuring domestic waterways remain globally competitive.

Lee Forsgren, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works), USACE

Bill Hanson, SVP, Market Development, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Sean Duffy, Executive Director, Big River Coalition LLC

Moderated by Jon Nass, Executive Director, & CEO, Port of Gulfport.

Dates, content, speakers, venue, and ticket rates are subject to change by AAPA without notice. Registration fees are non-refundable. In the event of changes, cancellations, or postponements, AAPA reserves the right to issue credits or alternate solutions at its discretion.