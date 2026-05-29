Two Damen SARs 1605 FRP Enter Service with Brazilian Navy

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 18 May, the Brazilian Navy held an inauguration ceremony for the LSAR 02, a Damen Search and Rescue (SAR) Vessel 1605 in Vitória. The event follows a similar ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on 27 April to mark the entry into service of the LSAR 01. Damen delivered the vessels to the Brazilian Navy at the end of last year.

During the ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, LSAR 01 was handed over by Senator Carlos Portinho towards the Commander of the Navy, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen. In Vitória Admiral Eduardo Machado Vázquez, Chief of Naval Operations, received the LSAR 02 on behalf of the Brazilian Navy, the result of a parliamentary amendment funded by the federal delegation of senators and deputies from Espírito Santo state.

Coastal capabilities

The Brazilian Navy awarded Damen the contract to construct the two vessels following a tender process at the end of 2023. Subsequently, the composite SARs 1605 FRP were built at Damen Shipyards Antalya in Türkiye. The SARs 1605 FRP provide the navy with enhanced capabilities for coastal and nearshore missions.

The SAR 1605 FRP is the latest vessel in Damen’s SAR series. The vessel is 15.7 metres long with a beam of 4.8 metres. With its modern semi-Sea Axe hull, it offers excellent seakeeping capabilities and is fuel-efficient at high speeds, while providing comfort for the crew during their missions.

Tailored platforms

For its two vessels, the Brazilian Navy required a number of tailored features. This included self-righting capabilities. This allows the vessel to right itself into in the event of capsizing, providing increased levels of safety. In addition, a thermal camera for man-overboard detection and night-time operations is provided.

The navy also required that the vessels be able to operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots, with an operational range of up to 80 nautical miles offshore and endurance of three days.

In addition to delivering the vessels from Türkiye to Brazil, Damen also provided the navy with crew familiarisation training and a spare parts package to ensure optimal operability.

Enhanced safety at sea

The Brazilian Navy is a recurring client of Damen. Previously, the shipbuilder has delivered a number of tugs to the navy, as well as the Sail Training Vessel Cisne Branco (white swan). The latter was handed over at the turn of the century to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil.

Damen Sales Manager Americas Robin Segaar said, “More than two decades following the delivery of the iconic Cisne Branco, we are very proud to once again be supporting the Brazilian Navy. These two SAR vessels will provide the navy with additional search and rescue capabilities, playing a vital role in enhancing Brazilian maritime security. On behalf of Damen, I wish the navy every success in their operations.”