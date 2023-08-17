Tufton Kamsarmax Bulker Installed With Anemoi Rotor Sails Saves 10% of Fuel

TR Lady with Anemoi Rotor Sails leaving Chengxi Shipyard, China, in June. Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

[By: Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd]

Installation of Rotor Sails on TR Lady, an 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax bulk carrier, was completed in Chengxi Shipyard, China, in June 2023. TR Lady is owned by TR Lady Shipping Ltd, a portfolio company of Tufton Investment Management Ltd (“Tufton”) and is on a time charter with Cargill.

The vessel was retrofitted with three 5×24m Rotor Sails by leading wind-propulsion provider Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd (“Anemoi”). The technology was installed on Anemoi’s unique and patented transverse rail deployment system. This system enables the sails, which are fixed to the centre line during voyages, to be moved port or starboard when berthed for cargo operations, meaning loading and unloading can continue without being obstructed. Class approvals have been awarded by Lloyd’s Register.

Rotor Sails, also known as ‘Flettner Rotors’, are vertical cylinders which, when driven to rotate, harness the renewable power of the wind to provide additional forward thrust. These highly efficient mechanical sails capitalise on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Magnus Effect and will deliver significant fuel and emission savings to TR Lady.

The vessel has now completed its first voyage with the Rotor Sails from China to Australia. During this voyage, Anemoi engineers sailed with the vessel for sea acceptance testing and trials, with positive initial performance results which suggest that TR Lady can see average annual fuel and emissions savings exceeding the original expectations. The performance of the Rotor Sails will continue to be monitored over the coming months.

Of the installation, Andrew Hampson, CEO of Tufton, said, “We and our investors are committed to shipping’s decarbonisation journey and believe wind propulsion is a key enabler in helping Tufton reach its 2050 net-zero goals. We are very proud to have been able to support this innovative application of decarbonisation technology on TR Lady.”

Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business, said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Tufton who share our decarbonisation ambition and belief in wind propulsion as a key part of the future of shipping.”

Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, commented, “I am delighted to see the project brought to life and for the initial performance results to be so positive. The installation is a testament to our large supply chain in China and our dedicated team. We look forward to assessing the performance and seeing continued positive results for our environment.”

TR Lady retrofit project has been nominated for the ‘Retrofit Project of the Year’ award at the Annual Marine Propulsion Decarbonisation Awards 2023 and can be voted for until the 29th August.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.