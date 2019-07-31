TTS Group Changes Name to Nekkar ASA

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-31 21:56:13

TTS Group ASA ("TTS") announced on 8 February 2018 that the company had entered into an asset sale agreement with MacGregor, a subsidiary of Cargotec Oyj listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland. In accordance with the transaction agreement, completion of the transaction took place today.

The asset sale agreement includes transfer of the right to use the brand name "TTS". Consequently TTS Group ASA have as of today changed name to Nekkar ASA. The company ticker at Oslo Stock Exchange will be changed from "TTS" to "NKR" effective as of 2 August.

Further information about Nekkar ASA can be found at our new website, www.nekkar.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.