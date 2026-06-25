Transportation Department Names New Deputy Superintendent for USMMA

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the appointment of Rear Admiral (lower half) David Samuel Ostwind as Deputy Superintendent at the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Rear Admiral Ostwind brings with him more than two decades of experience in military leadership, public service, and academia.

As a part of the Trump Administration’s commitment to restore the Academy to its former prominence, Rear Admiral Ostwind will play a big role in overseeing day-to-day operations–ensuring the midshipmen at Kings Point have the state-of-the-art facilities and training they deserve as they are preparing to serve, lead, and defend our great nation.

“Rear Admiral Ostwind will be instrumental to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s great comeback,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “For years, the Academy and its midshipmen were neglected. But thanks to President Trump, we’re putting Kings Point back on the map and ensuring our midshipmen have the leadership that will prepare them for a career on the seas keeping our supply lines strong and our military equipped.”

“I am excited to welcome Rear Admiral David Ostwind to Kings Point as our new Deputy Superintendent,” said Rear Admiral Tony Ceraolo, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Superintendent. “His leadership and experience will make our Academy stronger, and I know he will have a positive impact on our midshipmen, faculty, staff, and everyone who calls Kings Point home.”

Rear Admiral Ostwind adds to the Academy’s leadership the team, joining Rear Admiral Tony Ceraolo as Superintendent and Dr. Jonathan Gajdos as Provost, both of whom Secretary Duffy announced in their positions in January.