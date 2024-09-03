Transport Logistic and Air Cargo SE Asia: Fueling Regional Economic Growth

[By: Transport logistic SEA & air cargo SEA]

The second edition of transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia is proud to announce its return to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from October 29 to 31, 2025. As the most influential meeting place for logistics, mobility, IT, supply chain management, and air cargo sectors in Southeast Asia, the event is set to welcome over 10,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, and will cover 15,000 sqm of exhibition space.

“The synergy at the event was palpable. It’s a melting pot where industry professionals from various sectors—medical devices, electronics, and FMCG—come together, leading to a surge in brand awareness and business inquiries for us.” shared Sukrisno Chiuman, Managing Director, Satsaco Group.

Southeast Asia: The Heart of Global Logistics

Southeast Asia’s strategic geographic location and its role as a hub for global trade make it an essential market for the logistics and air cargo sectors. The region’s rapid economic growth and expanding consumer base offer a wealth of opportunities for industry players.

“Our debut at the trade fair was a resounding success, forging new partnerships and opening doors to potential business opportunities. We’re eagerly looking forward to the next edition,” expressed Gianluca Marcangelo, Head of Industry Relations and Marketing, Challenge Group.

Innovation Features of the Event:

Future Logistics Zone: The showcase of the latest advancements in logistics, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, autonomous vehicles, drones, smart warehousing, including prototypes and models that set to revolutionize logistics and air cargo industry.

Innovation Hub: The platform for cutting-edge innovations, presenting AI, IoT, blockchain, robotics, and renewable energy solutions that are reshaping the logistics landscape.

“Transport logistic SEA and air cargo SEA have proven to be an exceptional platform for expanding our network and establishing a foothold in the Southeast Asia region. It’s not just a local hub; it’s where the global logistics community converges.” highlighted Theresa Groninger, Head of Sales & Marketing, Cellumation GmbH.

Singapore: The Ideal Locale

Singapore’s reputation as a global logistics hub is further solidified by the world-class facilities at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The city-state’s dedication to innovation and sustainability perfectly complements the event’s ambition, promising an unforgettable and transformative experience for all participants.

"We anticipate the 2025 edition to be even more impactful, with increased participation and groundbreaking innovations that will set new benchmarks in the industry. Our focus on sustainability, resilience, and innovation will address today’s global challenges and drive the future of logistics and air cargo,” stated by Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director, MMI Asia Pte Ltd.

Join us at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore for an insightful journey into the future of logistics and air cargo, where innovation and tradition converge. For more information, please visit: transportlogisticsea.com

Event Name: transport logistic Southeast Asia & air cargo Southeast Asia

Event Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025 — Friday, October 31, 2025

Event Opening Hours:

October 29, 2025 & October 30, 2025: 10:00AM – 6:00PM (GMT +8)

October 31, 2025: 10:00AM – 5:00PM (GMT +8)

Venue & Location: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Website: transportlogisticsea.com | aircargosea.com

Contact: +65 6236 0988

Email: [email protected]

Event Description: Transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia will return for its second edition at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from October 29 to 31, 2025. As the region’s most influential meeting place for the logistics, mobility, supply chain management sectors, and air cargo. The event brings together industry luminaries to delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry. With an anticipated attendance of over 13,500 professionals and a comprehensive program featuring more than 70 sessions, this is an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development.