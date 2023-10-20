Transformational Technologies Lead ABS Japan National Committee Meeting

Group photo from the 2023 ABS Japan National Committee Meeting

Maritime industry leaders came together at the annual ABS Japan National Committee Meeting to discuss the latest developments in technology, sustainability, regulations and market trends in the shipping industry.

ABS President and COO John McDonald provided an update on ABS’ industry-leading safety performance and how ABS has secured the number one position in global orderbook share with a fleet that has grown to 285 million gross tons with more than 11,400 assets.

“Collaboration is key to keeping our industry in the forefront of the energy transition, and our committee includes the diverse expertise of many knowledgeable stakeholders, which provides powerful insight to do just that. I am proud of our long-standing relationships and years of experience in Japan and look forward to continuing our work together,” said McDonald.

Committee members were briefed on the latest developments in the dynamic regulatory environment and given a detailed breakdown of the industry’s sustainability challenges and ABS’ services for the industry.

They were given an update on current market trends and transformational technologies such as renewable power sources, carbon capture and pioneering developments in digital class.

Koichi Muto, ABS Japan National Committee Chairman and Corporate Advisor to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, gave a detailed analysis of the renewable energy landscape for shipping.

He said: “We must think about what renewable energy will look like and what will happen to the power of ships. There are many possibilities for renewable energy. Whatever the cause of global warming, fossil fuels will eventually run out, so we will work to develop new energy sources as soon as possible. From now on, we must think about creating a truly sustainable energy society for eternity.”

The committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag Administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with the industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

