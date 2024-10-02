Trailer Bridge Awarded USTRANSCOM All Ports Denmark Contract Valued at $60M

[By: Trailer Bridge]

Trailer Bridge, Inc., a full-service transportation provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, announced today United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has awarded the company the Stevedoring and Terminal Services, All Ports Denmark contract. The indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract has a total ceiling value of more than $60 million effective October 1.

Under the five-year single-source contract, Trailer Bridge will be responsible for providing all stevedoring and related terminal services associated with the import and export of Defense Transportation System sponsored and non-sponsored cargo throughout Denmark. The company will partner exclusively with Scan Global Logistics, a Denmark-based full-service logistics provider, to execute task orders assigned under the contract.

“This is the first single-source contract win for Trailer Bridge. It solidifies the growth of our Government Division and our newfound presence in Europe,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. “We understand the importance of public-private partnership to support the needs of our U.S. military, and we look forward to being a trusted partner as they execute their global mission.”

“During 2023 and 2024 Trailer Bridge and Scan Global Logistics have done several successful movements of military cargo for the U.S. military. During the execution of these shipments, it became evident that our companies share the same values and working together was seamless and effective – all for the benefit of the customer. Therefore, it felt natural for both companies to work exclusively on the opportunity provided by USTRANSCOM," said Thomas Lyck, EVP, Scan Global Logistics Government & Defence. "By joining forces and working exclusively on the stevedoring and terminal services in Denmark for the next 5 years for the U.S. military, our relationship will develop further, all for the purpose of delivering state-of-the-art defense logistics solutions to ensure seamless movement of military equipment and personnel with the highest standards of security and precision. We look forward to a great relationship with Trailer Bridge."

Trailer Bridge’s Government Division is led by Vice President of Government and Projects Chris Goss who has more than 20 years of experience managing the shipment of commercial and military freight. Under his leadership, the company has grown its support for the government’s global shipping needs including the ongoing support of the Universal Services Contract among other projects.

“The All Ports Denmark contract is an exciting opportunity for Trailer Bridge and a show of good faith from our partners at USTRANSCOM,” said Goss. “This win shows we have the experience, know-how, and partnerships to be a strong ally to our military partners to manage global cargo movements.”

This is the third large contract award Trailer Bridge has received from USTRANSCOM in 2024. In May the company was included in the multi-award Port Operations and Related Transportation Services (PORTS) contract to provide commercial port operations and transportation services in locations outside the continental U.S. Trailer Bridge was also included in the multi-award, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity Universal Services Contract-10 to provide commercial port operations and related transportation in locations outside the continental U.S. for both containerized and breakbulk cargo.

The contract award comes on the heels of the company’s expansion into the European market with the opening of its first office in Frankfurt, Germany. The global expansion allows Trailer Bridge to have a stronger presence in the region supporting the key contracts awarded by the U.S. military as well as its commercial customers.