Tour of the Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy

[By: ThPA S.A. – Port of Thessaloniki]

The Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Mr. Stefanos Gkikas, visited ThPA S.A. today, as part of a series of meetings held by the government delegation with institutional and productive bodies of Central Macedonia. The Deputy Minister was welcomed at the Port of Thessaloniki facilities by the Chief Executive Officer of ThPA S.A., Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, and senior executives of the Company.

The Management of ThPA S.A. presented in detail to Mr. Gikas the Company’s long-term investment program, which serves the transformation of the Port of Thessaloniki into a modern, competitive, and sustainable hub for combined transport and tourism in Southeastern Europe. Emphasis was placed on the Pier 6 Expansion Project, which constitutes an absolute priority in ThPA S.A.’s development plan and a project of decisive importance for the development of Thessaloniki, Northern Greece, and the national economy. The project substantially enhances the capacity of the Port, creating the conditions for Thessaloniki to play an even stronger role in connecting the markets of the Balkans and Central Europe.

During the meeting, Mr. Gkikas visited the Hellenic Coast Guard and had the opportunity to tour the landmark PAEGA building, speak with Deloitte employees, and visit the construction site of Pier 6, where he expressed his admiration for the progress of construction works.

The discussions also focused on the need to complete the critical projects for the connection of Pier 6 with the national networks. In addition, the current operating conditions affecting the efficiency of the country’s largest conventional port and of a port with a strong export orientation were also highlighted.

During the meeting, ThPA S.A.’s investments in the cruise sector were also presented; these investments ensure that the Port of Thessaloniki is fully operational and capable of serving all cruise ships, providing high-quality services to passengers, crew, and cruise lines, while contributing to the enhancement of the tourism product of the wider region.

Mr. Gkikas expressed his satisfaction with the development course of ThPA S.A., emphasizing the importance of the Port of Thessaloniki as a strategic gateway for trade and transport for the country, with a decisive contribution to strengthening regional development, extroversion, and the supply chain.

For his part, Mr. Tsaras thanked Mr. Gkikas for his visit and the constructive cooperation with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, noting that it is a decisive factor in the implementation of the necessary infrastructure and the creation of a modern port environment of high standards. He emphasized, finally, ThPA S.A.’s commitment to the continuous upgrading of the infrastructure, equipment, and services provided by the Port of Thessaloniki, with a view to creating added value for the port’s users and partners and for Northern Greece.