TOTE's 300th Fueling from World's First LNG Bunker Barge

TOTE Services achieved a milestone in managing the Clean Jacksonville liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) bunker barge’s 300th fueling at the Blount Island Marine Terminal, JAXPORT’s largest marine facility and home to TOTE Services’ sister company TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC (“TOTE”). This fueling marks an achievement for the TOTE Group, which has invested heavily in alternative fuel technologies to help decarbonize its fleet.



“We are proud to join our partners at TOTE in celebrating this momentous occasion, which marks the 300th bunkering of the Clean Jacksonville,” said TOTE Services President Jeff Dixon. “TOTE Services has been a reliable, long-term partner committed to the LNG market, working in every aspect from vessel construction, ship management, and technical expertise to help our customers achieve their business and environmental objectives.”



Since 2015, TOTE has established itself as the industry leader in innovation, investing more than $500 million in LNG assets, infrastructure, and technology to deliver consumer goods to U.S. markets reliably. TOTE’s investments include the world’s first two LNG-powered containerships, put into service in 2015 and 2016, and the LNG fueling barge Clean Jacksonville in 2018.



TOTE Services is contracted by TOTE to manage the delivery of LNG from the Clean Jacksonville to its advanced, clean-fueled vessels, which deliver substantial environmental and public health benefits through dramatically lower emissions of NOx, SOx, CO2 and PM (particulate matter).



“TOTE has worked closely with its partners to make northeast Florida a world leader in the clean fuel revolution,” said Dixon. “We look forward to continuing our safe and reliable operation of the Clean Jacksonville.”



