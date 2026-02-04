China Starts Sea Trials for Largest Electric-Powered Containership



China’s first 10,000-ton electric containership is beginning sea trials. The shipyard is billing the ship as the largest of its kind and a further breakthrough in short-sea shipping.

The Ning Yuan Dian Kun was launched in September 2025 and has completed its outfitting, berth tests, and mooring trials. The ship set out from its builders, Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding, on February 1. It will be off Shanghai, undergoing its trials between February 6 and 13.

They plan to assess the battery power supply as well as propulsion performance during the sea trials. They will also be testing the ship’s autonomous navigation systems.

The vessel measures nearly 128 meters (420 feet) in length. It has a capacity of 740 TEU. It is reported to have a maximum speed of 11.5 knots.

The power system uses 10 containerized batteries capable of generating up to 19,000 KWh. The batteries will drive two 875 KW permanent magnet propulsion motors, and it will be possible to either recharge the batteries using high-voltage shore connections or quickly swap the batteries for charged batteries. In addition, the vessel has photovoltaic power cells to provide additional power.

The autonomous navigation system can perform sailing as well as route planning and collision avoidance.

Shipyard officials are hailing the vessel as a combination of green and smart shipbuilding and a key step in the evolution of short-sea shipping.

When delivered, the vessel will be operating for Ningbo Ocean Shipping. It is the first of at least two battery-powered vessels the company is building for its feeder service to the Ningbo-Zhoushan port.

