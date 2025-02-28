TOTE Announces Scholarship Program for Massachusetts Maritime Academy

The Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s (MMA) state-of-the-art training vessel Patriot State made its first port of call on its inaugural Sea Term in San Juan on January 25th. An open house event hosted by TOTE and MMA welcomed nearly 200 students from across the island, along with leaders from across industries, non-profits, and government. Guests toured the ship and its training spaces and learned more about its humanitarian response capabilities and cutting-edge technology.

The Patriot State is the second of five vessels developed as part of the U.S. Maritime Administration’s National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program. NSMV vessels are commissioned by MARAD with TOTE Services as the VCM and built by Hanwha Philly Shipyard. This next-generation training fleet will address a critical shortage of qualified officers necessary to crew government and commercially owned sealift ships. In addition to providing world-class training for America’s future mariners, the NSMVs will be available to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in times of need.

The visit not only spotlighted the significance of the NSMV program but also provided an inspiring opportunity for Puerto Rican students to explore maritime careers and learn about MMA’s academic offerings.

New TOTE Scholarship Program for MMA Students

As part of TOTE Group’s ongoing commitment to investing in education and the maritime industry, TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico President Kevin Kendrick announced a new scholarship agreement with MMA during the event. The scholarship program will total $90,000 for students pursuing maritime education, with a particular focus on Puerto Rican cadets.

“This scholarship reflects TOTE’s commitment to Puerto Rico’s future. We believe in fostering the next generation of maritime leaders by supporting programs that provide educational opportunities and inspire young people to consider careers in this essential field,” Kendrick shared. “Across our companies, we are dedicated to investing in youth-focused initiatives and post-secondary education, creating pathways for success and showcasing the exciting possibilities within the maritime industry.”

Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, President of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, added, “This event surpassed our expectations. The enthusiasm of the students and community leaders is a testament to the importance of maritime education and the opportunities this vessel offers. We are deeply grateful to TOTE for their generous support and partnership.”

A total of 18 TOTE scholarships will be awarded over three years. The scholarships will prioritize students from Puerto Rico and designated gateway cities, first-generation college students, and those demonstrating financial need. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on academic performance and their active involvement in the MMA Regiment of Cadets.