Three New Romanian Coastal Protection Projects Awarded to Van Oord

Seagrass rehabilitation

Van Oord’s ambition, to have a net-positive impact on the world, is rooted in its core purpose and values. On this project, in addition to reinforcing the coastline, space will be created for nature conservation and recreation. As part of the work scope, the value of marine habitats will be increased trough artificial reefs and bio-structures. The replantation of over 64 hectares of varying species of seagrass and algae on the seabed will stimulate and enrich marine life. Similar initiatives have already been successfully implemented in the earlier projects in the area and tie in very well with Van Oord’s vision and strategy on sustainability and climate adaptation.