Three More Carver Companies Subsidiaries Join Green Marine

[By: Green Marine]

Coeymans, NY, October 28, 2022 – Carver Companies, a leading logistics, heavy construction and civil engineering conglomerate in New York State, is seeking multisectoral certification from Green Marine, the leading voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

The company’s maritime division is comprised of five marine terminals, a fleet of tugs and barges, as well as a shipyard/repair facility. One of the company’s terminals, Patriot Stevedoring, has been Green Marine certified since 2021. Carver is now including two additional terminal locations into the environmental certification program. They are Port of Coeymans Marine Terminal and Carver Maritime Charleston. Carver Marine Steel Works, a full-service vessel shipyard and repair facility, located at the Port of Coeymans, is also becoming a Green Marine participant.

“At Carver Companies, we strive to establish a workplace culture that encourages everyone to conduct operations in a way that is protective of the environment,” Carver Laraway, Carver Companies’ President, said. “We firmly believe that Green Marine’s program will serve us well as a guiding framework within our maritime division to go beyond regulatory compliance and achieve the highest environmental standards.”

Green Marine's President David Bolduc welcomed Carver Companies’ additional assets to the program. “The inclusion of these two terminals and the shipyard reflects Carver’s commitment to sustainable operations throughout its maritime division,” Bolduc said. “The company will benchmark the environmental progress of these enterprises along with 60 other U.S. and Canadian terminals and a quickly increasing number of shipyards.”

To achieve Green Marine certification, Carver Companies will assess the performance of the terminals and shipyard based on key performance indicators that address such issues as greenhouse gases and air pollutants, spill prevention and stormwater management, community impacts, and waste management. The certification process is rigorous and transparent, with results independently verified every two years, and each participant's individual performance made public annually.

