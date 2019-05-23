Thordon Appoints Neil Cooper to Spearhead Growth

Neil Cooper

By MarEx 2019-05-23 17:57:50

Neil Cooper has been appointed Vice-President, Sales, Thordon Bearings, with the mandate to build upon the Canadian company’s leading position in the global water-lubricated bearings market and to drive continued growth.

On welcoming Cooper to the Thordon family, Thomson-Gordon Group President and CEO Terry McGowan, said: “I am pleased to welcome Neil to Thordon Bearings as our new Vice President – Sales. Neil is an experienced commercial leader with over 35 years of experience in sales, sales management and marketing roles with large global organizations.

“We are very excited to have Neil join our senior management team and look forward to having him lead our sales efforts as we position the company for significant and sustained growth.”

Cooper said: “I am very excited to join Thordon Bearings, a Canadian company at the vanguard of environmentally-focused technical innovation. I am very much looking forward to promoting and further enhancing Thordon’s strong reputation and value proposition across all the markets it serves, as well as new ones.”

Cooper, who officially started with the company on April 15, joins Thordon Bearings following senior sales positions at Armstrong Fluid Technologies, Schneider Electric and ABB.

He has a proven track record in building and driving high performance teams capable of delivering growth in the context of big picture objectives and will be responsible for sales across Thordon’s key market sectors, including marine, offshore, hydro power and industrial.

