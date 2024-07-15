The World, Residences at Sea, Announces Jessica Hoppe as President and CEO

[By: The World, Residences at Sea]

The Board of Directors of The World, Residences at Sea, the largest privately owned residential mega yacht on Earth, is delighted to announce Jessica Hoppe as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Hoppe was appointed by unanimous decision. She had previously been serving as Interim CEO since April 2024.

Ms. Hoppe brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role where she has demonstrated impressive intellect, problem-solving skills, and strong leadership. She will oversee the company which maintains personnel in a corporate office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and on board the ship.

According to the Board of Directors, “Jessica was the best candidate to lead the organization forward. Her knowledge, personal attributes, and proven track record make her highly suited for our unique and bespoke environment. We are confident in her ability to guide our organization for the long term. The Board is committed to ensuring that we hire and retain world class leadership, management, and Crew to continue delivering the exceptional level of luxury services expected by our discerning Residents and Guests.”

Ms. Hoppe joined the company in February 2022 as General Counsel and Vice President of Strategic Alignment and was promoted to Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel in August 2023.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors for their trust and confidence in me,” said Ms. Hoppe. “It is an honor and privilege to lead this organization, and I am excited about the journey ahead.”

Prior to joining The World, Ms. Hoppe served as General Counsel and Senior Vice President for Crystal Cruises, LLC, in Miami, Florida. At Genting Americas Inc. in New York, New York and Miami, Florida she served as General Counsel, Secretary and Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs. She also held positions with Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton LLP, in New York, New York and Balch & Bingham, LLP, in Gulfport, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama.

Ms. Hoppe received a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Tulane University Law School, in New Orleans, Louisiana and has Bachelor of Arts degrees in German and Biopsychology from the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She also attended the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School.