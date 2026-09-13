The State of Ammonia as Fuel in Shipping
DNV highlights the progress in ammonia as a zero-carbon fuel for shipping.
[By DNV]
Ammonia is gaining momentum as a potential zero-carbon fuel, but its adoption depends on addressing unique safety and operational challenges.
Kicking off our short video series on low-GHG fuel options, DNV expert Linda Hammer explains the progress being made across technology, regulation, and industry collaboration to support the safe deployment of ammonia-fuelled vessels.
Watch the video to learn how the industry is advancing ammonia as a safe marine fuel.
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