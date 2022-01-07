The Shearer Group, Inc. Promotes Two Employees

[By: The Shearer Group]

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) is delighted to announce the promotion of two key members of the firm’s team, Joshua S. Sebastian, P.E. and Harrison C. Brann, P.E. Joshua S. Sebastian, P.E., a 13-year veteran of the firm, has been promoted to the position of Vice President – Operations following his accomplishments as the Engineering Manager of TSGI for 8 years. A registered Professional Engineer in Connecticut, Texas, and Washington, Joshua will be responsible for all business aspects of TSGI while still utilizing his 23 years of broad

maritime industry experience to assist TSGI in continuing to provide the outstanding engineering services its clients have come to expect.

Harrison C. Brann, P.E., a 7-year veteran of the firm as a Senior Naval Architect, has been promoted to Engineering Manager following his years of successful project management experience and receiving his Master of Business degree from Rice University in 2021. Also, a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Texas, Harrison will be responsible for managing TSGI’s engineering team. Harrison has assisted in many of TSGI’s defining projects including towboat designs, dry docks, LNG conversions, hybrid vessel designs, tank barges, marine construction

equipment and dredges.



