The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship Award Open is for Applications

[By: Robert Allan]

The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship award is still open for applications until June 30, 2022.

The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship was created in 1982 by a bequest from the late Robert F. Allan with additional support from his friends and colleagues. Robert Allan Ltd. is now also actively supporting the scholarship through additional contributions.

The scholarship is awarded every year to the most deserving Canadian Student of Naval Architecture or Marine Engineering.

Successful applications will have met the stipulated criteria, including completion of at least two years of a recognized university degree program in:

Naval Architecture, or Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Naval Architecture or Marine Engineering

The total award value is currently up to $3,000 per year. The applications committee will decide each year how the scholarship funds will be allocated. The scholarship award will be announced in August of this year and is payable towards the cost of tuition fees only.

More information on the requirements, eligibility and submission details please visit https://ral.ca/scholarships/

