The Port of Helsingborg Procures New Terminal Operation System

The Port of Helsingborg is investing in a new TOS By The Maritime Executive 03-10-2021 11:30:56

An important step in moving the container terminal in the Port of Helsingborg is investing in a new TOS, or Terminal Operation System. The procurement has now been announced, and hopefully, the process can be completed in Q4 2021.

The change in infrastructure requires technical changes and extensive requirements for the systems that will handle the logic behind the many different movements in the Port of Helsingborg. There are several different technologies within the systems to effectively monitor the cargo flow that moves in and out of the terminal.

– We have made a careful investigation of how we work today, what processes are connected to different systems, how we can simplify, merge and make things more efficient and better connected to the conditions provided in the new terminal. The work has resulted in a long list of specifications that will form the basis for the second step in the procurement process, says Sanjin Redzepagic, IT manager at the Port of Helsingborg.

With a new TOS, the information will be utilized better and create a basis for even more accurate business-based decisions that also will benefit customers and vendors. With the help of digitalization, it is possible to become faster, more cost-efficient, and sustainable, which is in line with the ambition to become the most modern port in the Nordic region.

– In this first phase of the procurement, we will work with the documentation, map, and create an overview of the applications. The next phase is where we go into more depth, and the specification of requirements becomes useful. From a technical point of view, this procurement is complex, and at the same time, it is essential that the system we choose synchronizes with our company needs not just from the technical perspective.

The next part of the procurement will be announced in April, and hopefully, the new system is implemented by Q2 2022.

