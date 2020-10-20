The Norwegian Navy Awards Contract to Maritime Partner AS

By The Maritime Executive 10-20-2020

Maritime Partner AS in Ålesund, Norway, has entered into a contract with the Royal Norwegian Navy to build and deliver seven boats to the Norwegian Coast Guard.

The boat type will be called Seabear 23 MKIV and is a new model in Maritime Partner’s range. The contract is part of the renewal program in the Coastguard. The design draws on the qualities and performance from the larger Seabear 25, which you find on board most of the Navy’s vessels. Seabear 23 will be multi-functional and is built for frequent use in all kinds of weather. The boat is designed to perform all operations as safe and comfortably as possible, while maintaining high speed and manoeuvrability. The boat will be used as a workboat, for inspections, rescue operations, patrols, and several other mission. So, in many ways it is the spearhead of the mother vessel to handle its tasks says Arne Dybvik, Director Marketing and Sales at Maritime Partner AS.

Seabear 23 replaces the original boats which was delivered by Maritime Partner when the coastguard-vessels were built. By making a smaller version of Seabear 25, you get a greater similarity in the equipment used on the different vessels. This simplifies operation and training for both the crew and those who do maintenance. Seabear 25 has been used by the Norwegian Navy for over 30 years and has been continuously developed together with the users. It is now one of the best of its kind, and this knowledge is to be transferred to the smaller model. Seabear 23 will be an important addition to the line-up in Maritime Partners model range. It is an excellent alternative for other countries' defence forces that do not need the larger and heavier Seabear 25.

The contract also includes options for the delivery of two additional boats, and all boats will be delivered before the summer of 2021. With this, Maritime Partner has delivered and on order 117 boats to the Norwegian Armed Forces, says Henrik Myklebust, Area Sales Manager at Maritime Partner AS.

Maritime Partner designs and build a range of boats from 5 to 25 meter. Primarily high-speed mono-hulled vessels for offshore rescue and workboats, SAR, Patrol, Tourism and other types of boats for commercial and governmental users. Boats are built in aluminium and originates from Norway. More than 2200 boats have been delivered over the last 25 years.



