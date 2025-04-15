The IMO Confirms the Methane Pathway’s Role in Shipping’s Decarbonization

[By: SEA-LNG]

SEA-LNG congratulates the IMO and its delegates on reaching the agreement on a regulatory framework for GHG emissions reductions last Friday. We are pleased to see that the IMO has held firm to its principles of goal-based, technology neutral regulation. While many details need to be decided this provides a clear decarbonis\zation framework for the global shipping industry and will enable all fuel pathways, be they methane (LNG), methanol or ammonia, to compete on a level playing field.

The framework, assuming it is adopted in October, means that ship owners can confidently continue to invest in LNG-dual fuel engine technologies, secure in the knowledge that the LNG, or more accurately, methane pathway to decarbonization is recognised by the IMO. A pathway that is practical, realistic, scalable and low cost compared with those offered by other alternative marine fuels. Critically, on the supply side, the proposed regulations will further incentivise the growth we are seeing in liquefied biomethane bunkering and catalyse additional investments in e-methane.