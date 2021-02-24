The Container Terminal in Port of Helsingborg Moves South

The future Port of Helsingborg will be built, starting now. The new container terminal's chosen geographical location means that the process can parallel with the operational activities kept intact. Construction can, at the earliest, begin in 2026, and the new port is expected to be commissioned in 2028. – We are continuing our investments for the future, literally that means that we now are creating history with building a new port for our container operations, says Bart Steijaert, CEO of the Port of Helsingborg.

Initially, three various positions for the new port have been investigated, where the southern and selected proposal has in full entailed the most benefits. For the port, the alternative involves the potential of development for 40 years where the business can grow long term and handle increased container volumes of 2-4 percent annual growth.

History is written with the decision, and together with the city of Helsingborg and consultants, we have considered different solutions and, in the end, have entirely agreed on what will be best for both the port, our customers, and the city's urban development, says Marie Weibull Kornias, Chairman of the Board in Port of Helsingborg.

750 meters birth

The Port of Helsingborg aims to be the most modern port in the Nordic region, which entails several demands and at the same time opens up opportunities for the business that will radically evolve in the next few years. The container terminal is moving south, and a new berth that will be 750 meters long will make room for three deep-sea 225-meter vessels simultaneously. A new electric handling system will be used to respond to increased container volumes and sustainability goals. Growth forecasts point to increasing demand for container operations, and the potential for streamlining, adapting to climate change, and increasing volumes are extensive.

Fossil-free future

In February 2021, the port's change to electric passenger cars was completed, and since November 1 2020, the port uses HVO (Hydrated Vegetable Oil), ie, fossil-free diesel, for the operation of tractors and reach stackers, which allowed the levels of CO2 to decrease drastically.

The planned container handling system will consist of electric cranes, making it possible for the port to be completely fossil-free and automated. A new combined terminal will also be built, which in an efficient and sustainable way will connect southern Sweden's logistics clusters between sea and rail.

These investments mean that we will further strengthen our position and logistics situation, where other logistics operations and e-commerce in the area are also growing significantly. In this situation, the Port of Helsingborg, together with other nearby logistics performers, has a crucial role for trade and industry on a large scale in the south of Sweden and nationally, says Bart Steijaert.

