The CMA CGM Group an Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

A major source of pride for the Group’s 150,000 employees who will provide the full range of their expertise to ensure logistics run smoothly at the world’s greatest sporting event.

The Group will deploy efficient and more sustainable logistics solutions to contribute to the success of Paris 2024.

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, has become Official Partner in logistics solutions of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the world’s greatest sporting event.

The CMA CGM Group’s expertise and know-how at the disposal of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The CMA CGM Group will make its expertise available to Paris 2024, handling the transport and logistics for all the goods, equipment and materials required for the event’s success at the Olympic and Paralympic venues.

Via its CEVA Logistics and CMA CGM Air Cargo subsidiaries, the Group will organize all the international transport and customs brokerage activities and provide and operate the requisite logistics facilities for Paris 2024. CMA CGM will also operate road and river transport and logistics services at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games venues, in metropolitan France and French overseas territories.

Common goals for a more responsible Games

CMA CGM is joining forces with Paris 2024 to deliver more sustainable Games, careful of all of its operations’ environmental and social impact. The CMA CGM Group, which is committed to a sustainable approach targeting Net Zero-Carbon by 2050, will provide low-carbon, energy-efficient logistics solutions. CMA CGM will leverage its transport and logistics solutions powered by LNG, biofuels, electricity or sustainable fuels, as well as barge transport for intra-city deliveries, to reduce the carbon impact of international transport services. The Group will also ensure that packaging and warehouse waste are optimized.

The Group also undertakes to use its Official Partner status and the high profile this affords it to help create value across the regions and raise public awareness of the key goals of environmental protection and social inclusion. To carry out this partnership, CMA CGM will set up a dedicated social integration program, respecting the principles of inclusion and diversity.

